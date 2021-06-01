scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Twitter working on three new misinformation warning labels

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: June 1, 2021 10:10:21 am
twitter, twitter update, twitter labels, fake news online, twitter fake news, twitter warning labels, twitter misinformation, twitter featuresTwitter may soon add three misinformation warning labels

Twitter is soon expected to introduce three new labels for misinformation warning. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong has shared a screenshot, which reveals that Twitter is working on three levels of warning labels – “Get the latest,” Stay Informed” and “Misleading.” Yoel Roth, the head of site integrity for Twitter also confirmed that the company is working on these labels by retweeting Wong’s original tweet.

Roth’s tweet also makes it clear that these are early experiments on “the new design treatments for our labels on misinformation.”

According to Wong’s post, the company will display any one of these misinformation warning labels, depending on the content of the tweet. For instance, if a person tweets “In 12 hours, darkness will ascend in parts of the world. Stay tuned,” then Twitter will add a “Stay Informed” label to offer you more information on the concept of timezones.

Check out Roth and Wong’s posts below

Wong says if a tweet says “Snorted 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I’m not feeling so well now,” then the site will display the “Get the latest” label to offer more information.

The third example shared by Wong suggests that if your post contains deceptive information, then the company will issue the “Misleading” warning label. For instance, she tweeted, “We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore we are turtles,” which prompts a “Misleading” label. As of now, there is no information on when the warning labels will be released.

Twitter is also said to be working on on “Blue” paid subscription. This feature will let you change the app’s icon, undo tweets, and more. Besides, Twitter recently rolled out a few state-specific COVID-19 pages in India that shows the latest tweets from people asking for SOS resources.

Currently, the micro-blogging site is offering seven state-specific pages, including Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya PradeshMaharashtra and Punjab. The company is saying that these places are worst-affected by COVID-19 and it will add more in the near future. The social media giant also recently launched Ticketed Spaces feature, which allows creators to charge a fee to participate in Spaces.

