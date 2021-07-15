Twitter is shutting down Fleets: Everything you need to know

Twitter is shutting down Fleets, a feature that was introduced to empower people to express themselves more freely without worrying about being brought down by any person. The feature works similar to Instagram Stories that expire after 24 hours. But, the micro-blogging site is now removing this feature as not a lot of users were using it.

“Twitter is evolving, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. We built Fleets to be a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts. With Fleets, the hope was to help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” the company said in a statement.

“However, Twitter hasn’t seen an increase in the amount of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like it hoped. So starting August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, said.

Because of this, the company has announced that Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter starting on August 3. Twitter says Fleets are mostly used by those who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others.

The company further says it will continue to explore more ways to address what holds people back from participating on Twitter. “And for the people who already are Tweeting, we’re focused on making this better for you.”

Using what we’ve learned from Fleets, we will instead focus on creating other ways for people to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter,” the company added.