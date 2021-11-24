Twitter to host first shopping livestream on November 28

Twitter is partnering with Walmart to host its first shopping livestream on November 28. The event will kick off the micro-blogging site’s first try at a live-shopping experience via the platform where users will be able to “take several actions that make the shopping experience on twitter seamless.”

These actions include checking out the new Shoppable Banner and Shop Tab sections on the live event’s page as well as toggling back and forth between multiple sections throughout the livestream. Twitter says this will allow participants to “be a part of the conversation as they check out products.”

Participants will also be able to continue watching the livestream on a merchant’s website within an in-app browser, so they don’t miss a thing while making a purchase.

Twitter is also kicking off the event with artist Jason Derulo, and the session is set to kick off at 7pm ET on November 28. Derulo will “host a 30-minute variety show highlighting electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests and much more,” Twitter said in a post.

“We’re meeting customers where they are and making it easier to shop incredible deals and find inspiration through dynamic, interactive experiences. We look forward to continuing to bring engaging experiences to our customers that allow them to shop seamlessly while also being entertained,” said William White, Chief Marketing Officer at Walmart.

Twitter announces Shopping Manager, expands Shop Module test

Twitter also announced that it is testing a new way to house merchant on-boarding and product catalog management tools with a tool called the Twitter Shopping Manager. The tool will offer merchants a single platform from where they can manage how they show up on the platform.

Twitter will also be expanding its Shop Module test with more merchants in the US in the weeks to come, revealed the company.