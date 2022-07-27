Twitter to hold shareholder vote on Musk’s offer in September

July 27, 2022 2:34:27 pm
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would hold a shareholder meeting on Sept. 13 to vote on the social media company’s proposed $44 billion takeover offer by Tesla chief Elon Musk.
The company’s plan, which was disclosed in a filing, comes as the world’s richest person prepares for a legal showdown with Twitter in October for walking away from his offer to buy the social media company.
At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on a proposal to approve the compensation that may be payable by Twitter to certain executive officers in connection with the buyout, Twitter said in a filing. Separately, the company disclosed that it had significantly slowed hiring in the second quarter and was being more selective with filling roles, in a move to cut costs.
In May, Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal had told employees the social media firm would pause most hiring and review all existing job offers.
Subscriber Only Stories
If the buyout deal is completed, Twitter shareholders will be entitled to receive $54.20 in cash for each common share they own, the company said, adding that its board was strongly in favor of the takeover.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
OAN, a dependable Trump promoter, faces a ‘death blow’
Bootlegger dies during police raid in Gujarat’s Anand
Afghan women report beatings, abuse under Taliban
Kate Winslet heading to The Palace, Stephen Frears to direct HBO limited series
Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in
Moosewala murder probe reveals how Bishnoi gang network extends all the way to Pakistan
Chess Olympiad 2022 | Traffic diversions in Chennai: Check which routes to avoid today and tomorrow
Parliament Monsoon Session: 24 MPs suspended for unruly behaviour as Oppn continues protests in both Houses
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya claps back at people body-shaming her: ‘Don’t ask me again if I’m pregnant or fat’
Music festival Lollapalooza to make its debut in India
Vijay Deverakonda on his love life: ‘The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud’
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Arshdeep Singh replace Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI?