Twitter to delete accounts inactive and free usernames starting Dec 11

Twitter is going to start getting rid of inactive accounts from December 11, which have not been used for more than six months. The social media platform is sending emails to such accounts informing them of the upcoming account purge.

In a statement to The Verge, Twitter said that they are proactively reaching out to people who haven’t logged in for over six months, in accordance with its inactive account policy. The policy notes that to keep an account active, users need to make sure to log in at least every 6 months, otherwise accounts may be permanently removed.”

To save an inactive account from getting removed, Twitter says that users will “need to agree to the current Terms, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Use”. It says, “You will need to log in and follow the on-screen prompts before Dec 11, 2019, otherwise your account will be removed from Twitter.” This means that users will not have to necessarily tweet in order to show signs of activity.

Reportedly, the username of these unused accounts will be available for grabs once again but there is not a fixed date for that because as per Twitter, the removal process “will happen over many months”. Twitter also talked about the fate of the accounts of deceased people, which will also end up being deleted.

“We do not currently have a way to memorialize someone’s Twitter account once they have passed on, but the team is thinking about ways to do this,” the Twitter spokesperson told The Verge.

The account clean up process Twitter is going to follow is not something new. In the past, other companies including Yahoo have also undergone account recycling to free up unused usernames.