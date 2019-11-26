Twitter to allow 2FA without using phone number: What it means and how it works

Twitter has announced that it has changed its security settings to let users use the two-factor authentication (2FA) without giving their phone number. This comes after Twitter added the option to use authentication apps for additional security apart from SMS-based 2FA codes.

Advertising

Twitter informed about the decision via a tweet where it said, “We’re also making it easier to secure your account with Two-Factor Authentication. Starting today, you can enrol in 2FA without a phone number.”

Earlier, it was mandatory to use the phone number to enable the two-factor authentication because Twitter only relied on the SMS-based authentication method where users receive a six-digit code on their registered mobile number to login to their account. Since there is now another option for 2FA, there is no need to give Twitter your phone number.

Also, the SMS-based authentication method is not as safe as the third-party authentication apps or the security keys. The SIM card is vulnerable to SIM-swapping attacks which may end up giving the hacker access to the six-digit 2FA code send over SMS.

Advertising

Earlier this year, the SIM-swapping vulnerability caused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account to be hacked and used to send racial slurs. Twitter’s move also comes after Twitter admitted that it “unintentionally” used people’s phone numbers for advertising purposes even though it was provided for 2FA login.

We’re also making it easier to secure your account with Two-Factor Authentication. Starting today, you can enroll in 2FA without a phone number. https://t.co/AxVB4QWFA1 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 21, 2019

How to enable Two-factor authentication

to enable 2FA for Twitter, you will need to go to the Settings>Account>Security>Two-factor authentication. You will see three option here– Text message, Authentication App, and Security App. Once you tap or click on the authentication app, a QR code will generate on the screen. Scan the code with your authenticator app and it will start showing 2FA codes for the login. Now you will need to enter a 2FA code from the authenticator app on the next screen.

How to remove mobile number

If you have already given Twitter your phone number, you can delete it by going into “Settings” of the app or Twitter’s website, and then click into the “Account” menu. Now tap or click on your phone number and select the delete option.

If you are currently using the SMS-based 2FA method, you will be warned that deleting it will turn off the feature. So, it is recommended to set up an alternative 2FA method using authentication apps like Authenticator before deleting the phone number.