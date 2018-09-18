Twitter testing timeline revamp to allow switch between algorithmic and chronological modes

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Twitter is looking to offer users the option to switch between the top posts from followers, as well as recent posts on their feed.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 18, 2018 1:31:49 pm
Twitter, Twitter timeline view, popular tweets, Twitter feed settings, tweets you have missed, latest Twitter features, how to find popular tweets, Twitter account settings Twitter is testing a revamp of its timeline, so that users can shuffle between popular tweets, and top tweets from those that they follow. (Image Source: AP)
Twitter is testing a revamp of its timeline, so that users can shuffle between popular tweets (chronological timeline), and top tweets from those that they follow (analytical timeline). The micro-blogging platform put out a series of tweets to explain its plans that will further streamline a user’s feed.

This step appears as a bid for Twitter to tune its act, so that untrustworthy accounts do not show up as part of the feed. As per the tweets posted by Twitter Support, the new feature is a way to create a balance for users, between the top tweets in their follower circle/geographic area, and the tweets from handles that users interact with the most.

While the nature of operation is not set, the tweets did suggest that the ‘switch’ mode will be put on test before it gets rolled out through future updates. One of the tweets describes the objective behind this mission – “Our goal with the timeline is to balance showing you the most recent Tweets with the best Tweets you’re likely to care about.”

Twitter will be taking user feedback, as it had done after the launch of ‘Show the Best tweets’ feature. Currently, this feature has received an update, that will allow users to track tweets in reverse chronological order. Until Twitter switches to the new timeline, this feature will replace the ‘In case you missed it’ mode that appears when a user opens their account after a while. Users can check for this option in the settings of their Twitter account through the website or app.

