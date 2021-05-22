Twitter Ticketed Spaces feature will let you earn money by hosting live audio rooms

Twitter is all set to launch its “Ticketed Spaces” feature, which will allow users to earn money by hosting live audio rooms. Those who have at least 1,000 followers on Twitter will get access to this feature. This is basically an expansion of the “Spaces” feature, which was recently launched.

Users need to have 600 followers to be able to host live sessions on the platform and the monetization option will be available for those with 1,000 followers.

Initially, the “Ticketed Spaces” feature will remain exclusive to US users. The Verge reported that the feature will be made available in the coming weeks. In order to earn money, a Twitter user also need to have hosted three spaces within the last 30 days, and be at least 18 years old, apart from just having 1,000 followers.

The micro-blogging site will allow a host to set their ticket price to the live sessions. One will also get an option to limit the number of tickets that can be sold. The cited source says Twitter will take a 20 percent cut of sales and a host will get up to 80 percent of the revenue after Apple and Google’s in-app purchase fees are taken.

In case you are unaware, Google has a policy of taking a 30 percent cut of payments made within apps offered by the Google Play store. Twitter says the 20 percent cut will help cover the cost of Stripe, which will be handling payments on the platform. Users will be required to have a Stripe account for payment purposes.

A spokesperson told The Verge that “initial applications, when they open, will be processed within a few weeks, and the team plans to start with a small test group. Although only US users will be able to host these ticketed spaces, for now, anyone around the globe can purchase access.”