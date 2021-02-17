scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Twitter testing out voice DMs feature in India: Here’s how you can send one

Currently, the new voice message feature on Twitter is being rolled out in select few countries including India, Brazil and Japan. 

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 10:24:13 am
twitter, twitter voice messages, twitter voice dms, twitter new feature, twitter new update, twitter voice dm limit, how to send voice dm on twitterTwitter has made voice DM feature available in select few countries (Representational Image)

Twitter India has started using a new voice messaging feature for direct messages (DMs) on the social media platform. Users can now send voice DMs that are 140 seconds long at maximum. The test feature has been made available for both Android and iOS users. Currently, the new feature is being rolled out in select few countries including India, Brazil and Japan.

“India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we’re constantly testing new features and learning from people’s experience on the service here. We’re excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice,” Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said.

How to send voice DMs on your device?

Android users can simply send voice messages to existing or a new chat by tapping on the voice recording icon. Once the audio message is finished, they can tap on the icon again and send it. On the other hand, iOS users also have the option to press and hold to record their message followed by swipe and release to send it.

Even though the new feature is available on iOS and Android devices, users can listen to voice messages in the web version as well.

Voice message is a feature that has been available on other social media platforms for a while now. The new chat option can be Twitter’s attempt to encourage users to use the direct messages option more.

