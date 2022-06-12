scorecardresearch
Twitter testing Search Subscribe feature that will send push notifications for search terms

The new feature could be thought of Twitter's version of Google Alerts.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
June 12, 2022 11:19:18 am
The new featureallows users to enter a search query and sign up for push notifications when relevant tweets are made. (File photo)

Twitter is reportedly working on a feature called “Search Subscribe,” which will let users receive push notifications for new tweets matching a search query they choose. The feature was spotted by developer Dylan Roussel. Screenshots shared by Roussel shows Twitter’s bell notification icon on the search bar in its mobile app. According to Roussel, you can enter a search query and sign up for push notifications when relevant tweets are made.

Roussel hasn’t yet received a notification for any of the search queries he is subscribed to. This could be because the feature is still a work in progress and not yet functional. Currently, it has only been spotted in the latest version of Twitter Alpha. Similar functionality is available on Twitter’s own TweetDeck web client, which lets you create a column for a particular search term.

Also Read |Jack Dorsey announces ‘Web 5’, a new platform built on Bitcoin blockchain

With news that Twitter could be looking at making TweetDeck an exclusive feature for its paid Twitter Blue subscribers, it is possible that the company is testing Search Subscribe as a paid feature. Search Subscribe could be Twitter what Google alerts is to Google Search.

Of course, since this is an Alpha feature, we can’t quite be sure when or indeed, if the feature will be launching. But if it does, it could be quite useful to those users who are interested in a niche subject or topic and wants to be kept up to date about developments related to it. Also, since the feature isn’t yet fully operational, its mechanics aren’t clear either.

