Twitter testing new TikTok-like Explore page layout, sensitivity warnings

Twitter is testing a vertically-scrolling Explore tab for the platform that looks heavily inspired by TikTok. The page will show users an endless supply of pictures and videos, similar to how the TikTok and Instagram Reels feed works.

The micro-blogging platform carried out a limited rollout of the new Explore tab feature on December 8 in select regions, where the feature came to both iOS and Android users. The tab can be seen divided into two further sub-categories named ‘Trending’ and ‘For You’.

As this is a feature still in testing, we are still not sure if Twitter plans to make the addition permanent and implement a wider rollout for the same just yet.

*checks Explore tab* If it’s looking different, then you’re in our latest test: a new Explore experience to help you discover the best content that’s trending. Available in certain countries for some of you who use Twitter in English on Android and iOS. pic.twitter.com/PGQwMT8r8B — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 8, 2021

Twitter One-Time warnings for photos, videos

Twitter also announced that it is testing a new one-time warning implementation for new photos and videos where users will be able to flag their posts with Violence, Nudity or Sensitive labels. This will allow viewers to make sure they want to view your tweet before they stumble upon something they probably didn’t want to see.

Twitter mentions in its latest post that it understands that discussing the happenings of the world could sometimes mean “sharing unsettling or sensitive content.”

People use Twitter to discuss what’s happening in the world, which sometimes means sharing unsettling or sensitive content. We’re testing an option for some of you to add one-time warnings to photos and videos you Tweet out, to help those who might want the warning. pic.twitter.com/LCUA5QCoOV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 7, 2021

The feature will mean users will have more control over their sensitivity labels. Prior to this, users could only mark their tweets as sensitive, without any more context. The feature comes after the platform earlier announced that it is trying a new human-first approach to reporting content.

Currently in testing, the feature is only available to a small user-base in the United States. However, it is expected to be made widely available next year.