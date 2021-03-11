Twitter testing new features: Undo button, ability to upload 4k images, and more

Twitter is working on a few new features and is planning to release those in the coming weeks. The company said in a post that the new features will improve how user share and view media on the platform as one can convey better with pictures or videos. Twitter has revealed that users will soon be able to upload and view 4K images.

The ability to upload and view high-resolution photos will be available for both Android and iOS users. If the option is visible to you, then you can test it right away. Users just need to update the ‘High-quality images’ preferences, which one will find in the settings section. Just visit ‘Settings & Privacy’ > ‘Data usage.’

The settings for high-quality image upload using Wi-Fi or mobile data are by default set to ‘Never.’ You need to change that manually if you want to upload high-resolution images on Twitter. The upcoming update will also change the way you look at the images.

Twitter says “when you gweet a single image, how the image appears in the tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better.” The company also clarified that the tweets that have only one image with a standard aspect ratio will appear the way they are originally uploaded on Twitter and the site won’t crop it.

“But, we’re looking into how to format other image sizes on the timeline,” Twitter said. Apart from these features, the micro-blogging site is also working on a feature that would allow users to rethink posting a tweet even after hitting the send button. The company is soon expected to introduce an undo button, which will let you retract or correct a tweet before making it live on the platform.

The feature was just recently discovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for uncovering new features of social networks before they are officially launched. Wong posted a GIF on Twitter that suggested that Twitter will showcase a blue “undo” bar once you hit the ‘Tweet’ button. The option will appear beneath the words “Your Tweet was sent.” You will be given a few seconds to decide, as per the post. Twitter could change the time frame of the feature before formally rolling it out.