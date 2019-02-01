Twitter testing new features for desktop, to add emoji keyboard and Night Mode

Twitter had announced that it would start testing out a new version for its desktop website towards the end of January, and it looks like the roll out has begun slowly. The new redesigned Twitter.com was shown live for our accounts, and it appears this will come with several new features like Bookmarks, Night Mode, Data Saver mode being added to the desktop version.

The new design makes the Twitter feed a lot more prominent and the homepage on the site is reduced to just two columns, instead of three. The new Twitter design brings the news feed with all the tweets towards the left side of screen, while Trends, Who to Follow, etc are moved to the right.

According to Twitter’s own tweet about the upcoming changes, there will also be a new emoji button on the desktop version of the site. It has also added new quick keyboard shortcuts, along with upgrading the trends section and advanced search.

Users who get the new design can go to the Account Info option and the Dark Mode and Night Mode shows on that tab right at the bottom. Users can then toggle on either mode, depending on their preference.

Twitter also claims with the new desktop version, users will be able to easily switch between their accounts, and is promising faster page load times. Twitter will also crop the image before a user tweets it, thus saving some time.

Keep in mind the new redesign for Twitter is an opt-in version, which means not all users will see this redesigned website immediately. Only if the new Twitter design shows up for your account can you sign in and then see the new features.