Twitter testing Instagram-like look with edge-to-edge tweets, Communities feature

Twitter is planning to switch its box-style UI for the mobile app to a new Instagram-like edge-to-edge UI in the near future. Tweets in the new UI will begin from the very left edge of the screen, eliminating the blank indentation, and will extend across the right edge of the screen.

The new interface will give tweets a more polished and immersive look, also making the most of screen real estate on today’s larger devices. This will be especially beneficial for media tweets with pictures, GIFs and/or videos.

The micro-blogging platform shared a glimpse of the new UI, letting us know that the implementation is now being tested on iOS. Check it out below.

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

The new user interface will feel right at home if users have also been using the Facebook or Instagram apps, which have had a similar edge-to-edge interface for years. Any text caption that’s also a part of the tweet will now be seen above the image, GIF or video, while the like and retweet buttons will be found on the bottom.

While the feature is in testing for iOS users right now, it is also limited to select accounts, so if you’re on iOS and don’t see the new UI, it is best to wait for the stable update to bring the new look.

Twitter adds soft-blocking



Another feature that Twitter is testing on the web platform is the ability to soft-block accounts or stop them from following your account without notifying them of the same. This was previously achievable only by blocking and then unblocking a user.

Unlike a proper block, a soft-block only removes the account from your list of followers, and they can still see your tweets by navigating to your profile. Soft-blocked users will also be able to follow you again if they choose to do so.

Twitter Communities

The platform is also creating invite-only communities that will be moderated by admins and will let users share their minds on topics of common interest. The admins of these communities will have unlimited invites for adding users, while members will be restricted to five invites each. The feature is currently being tested on iOS and web but is expected to hit Android later.

Communities are invite-only (also for now!) but admins and moderators have unlimited invites and members have 5 invites per Community (again, for now!) that are sent via DM so choose wisely (3/7) pic.twitter.com/KTDnmhOB8T — Twitter Communities (@JoinCommunities) September 8, 2021

Some of the communities that are available right now are listed below.

#AstroTwitter: @ijaadee, @shawtyastrology, @milkstrology

#DogTwitter: @dog_rates, @dogfather, @briancanterbury

#SkincareTwitter: @labeautyologist, @makeupforwoc, @caveofbeaut

#SoleFood: @jazzyrae, @sneakerphetish, @_talkswithtj.

Once added into a community, users will see the corresponding sections on the Twitter app. Here, they can tweet on these topics of interest, and only others in the community will be able to interact to these tweets, being able to like, reply and retweet. Note that these community tweets will still be visible publicly. Initially, Twitter communities will be limited, but as Twitter opens up community creation to more people, expect more communities to show up.