Twitter testing downvote replies feature globally, could come soon to iOS, Android

Saturday, February 05, 2022
Twitter's downvote replies feature is now globally available on web.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 5, 2022 9:21:22 am
The feature will soon also be coming to iOS and Android devices.

Twitter introduced a new downvote reply feature to the platform last year. Now, the app is going global with the feature and users everywhere will be able to downvote replies on tweets with the new feature. The ability is currently limited to twitter web users, and iOS and Android users are set to get the feature later.

Twitter also states that downvotes on replies will continue to remain hidden and will hence, not be publicly visible. Instead, they will help the platform better recognise more relevant comments and make them more visible. Upvotes on replies though, will be publicly visible as likes.

Twitter may soon let you write longer 'Articles' with new feature

“Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies,” Twitter said announcing the feature, adding that the platform is “testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant” in a conversation.

Twitter also said in a subsequent tweet that a majority of users clicked the down arrow because the reply was either offensive, irrelevant or both. “This experiment also revealed that downvoting is the most frequently used way for people to flag content they don’t want to see,” Twitter said.

Twitter could bring Articles feature with no limit on characters

In other news, Twitter is reportedly also working on a new feature called Articles, which will allow users to write longer posts, with no 280-character limit that is usually imposed on tweets.

This could be more convenient for users who want to post something longer, who will no longer need to chain multiple tweets into a thread.

