Twitter testing ability to schedule tweets via web app

Twitter is testing the ability to schedule tweets via Twitter on the web. As of now, Twitter is experimenting with the feature and those who have signed up for beta should be able to access it. There is no word on whether the feature will be rolled out for Twitter app on Android, iOS anytime soon.

Advertising

“Tweet scheduling on https://twitter.com ? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment,” read a tweet from TweetDeck.

As of now, Twitter does not support scheduling tweets, though the feature is available for TweetDeck. However, TweetDeck can only be accessed via a browser. So once the functionality is released for Twitter, it will make it easier for users to access scheduling on the app on their phones as well.

For those who are a part of Twitter’s experiment will need to first compose a tweet, then click on the three dot menu in the bottom bar, which has ‘Schedule Tweet’ option to schedule a tweet on Twitter.com. Next, users will need to enter the specific time and date for when they want the tweet to go live. Once done, the tweet will automatically go up at the selected date, time.

Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019

Earlier this year, Twitter launched a feature that lets users can add a GIF, photo and video in their retweets. It is available for Twitter on iOS, Android, and Twitter’s mobile website (mobile.twitter.com). But the desktop version is yet to get the feature.