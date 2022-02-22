Twitter testing a ‘Leave this conversation’ button: All you need to know

Twitter is known for its long discussion threads and sometimes one simple comment on a tweet can spark one of them, following which Twitter will go on to spam you with notifications for each comment on the thread, making you a part of the “conversation.”

However, Twitter is now reportedly working on a new feature that will allow you to leave said conversation and save yourself from the notifications that follow. It will also help when you are unwillingly dragged into conversations that you do not wish to be a part of.

Also Read | Instagram changes daily app time limit options, lowest is now 30 minutes

Jane Manchun Wong recently hinted at the feature coming to the micro-blogging platform in a new tweet. Check out the tweet below.

Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022

Once you click the ‘Leave this conversation’ button, Twitter will untag your username from the entire thread and mentions of you (@your username) will be turned to regular text. This will stop the notifications from flooding to your phone, as well as prevent people in the thread from dragging you back in the conversation.

The feature currently appears to be in testing, and that means it could be a long time before we see it implemented in the stable versions of the app on platforms like iOS and Android.

As pointed out by XDA Developers, Twitter’s features in testing can sometimes take very long to make it to stable versions, like Twitter’s emoji reactions to tweets, which never made it to the stable version.

Either way, it is good to know that Twitter is aware that there are gaps in the platform’s notification system that could use some work.