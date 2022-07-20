scorecardresearch
Twitter introduces Topics in Tamil; here is how you can follow Tamil Topics

Twitter has introduced the Tamil version of its popular Topics feature. Here is how you can follow Tamil Topics yourself.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: July 20, 2022 6:53:07 pm
Twitter first introduced Topics in 2019. Hindi Topics was introduced in 2020. (File photo)(Representational image)

Twitter has introduced Tamil Topics to make it easier for Tamil-speaking users to find relevant conversations in Tamil across various topics. Tamil is the third-most used language on Twitter in India. The feature can be accessed by all Android, iOS and web Twitter users who have set Tamil as their primary language.

Twitter first introduced Topics in 2019 and currently, there are more than 15,00 topics available across 13 languages and approximately 280 million accounts follow at least one of these Topics. Hindi Topics was introduced in 2020 and came with India-only experiences including a Cricket Tab experiment.

How to follow Tamil Twitter Topics from your Home timeline

When you scroll through your Home timeline, Twitter might suggest a Topic for you to follow. You can click on the Follow button next to the suggest Topic to follow it.

How to follow Tamil Twitter Topics from your Topics menu

Go to the more icon and tap or click on Topics
A popup will appear with some options
Tap or click on Topics
If you are already following any Topics, they will appear here. You can select Tamil topics from this list.

Many Twitter fan clubs met the announcement with great celebration.

