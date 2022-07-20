Twitter introduces Topics in Tamil; here is how you can follow Tamil Topics

Updated: July 20, 2022 6:53:07 pm
Twitter has introduced Tamil Topics to make it easier for Tamil-speaking users to find relevant conversations in Tamil across various topics. Tamil is the third-most used language on Twitter in India. The feature can be accessed by all Android, iOS and web Twitter users who have set Tamil as their primary language.
தல, தளபதி, கிரிக்கெட், கவிதைகள் அது இதுன்னு டிவிட்டர்ல பேச பிடித்த எல்லா விஷயங்களையும் இனி சுலபமாக பார்க்கலாம் “Tamil Topics” இல்.
உங்கள் மனம்கவர்ந்த விஷயங்களை மிஸ் பண்ணாமல் இருக்க பிடித்தமான Topics ஐ Follow பண்ணுங்க.
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) July 20, 2022
Twitter first introduced Topics in 2019 and currently, there are more than 15,00 topics available across 13 languages and approximately 280 million accounts follow at least one of these Topics. Hindi Topics was introduced in 2020 and came with India-only experiences including a Cricket Tab experiment.
How to follow Tamil Twitter Topics from your Home timeline
When you scroll through your Home timeline, Twitter might suggest a Topic for you to follow. You can click on the Follow button next to the suggest Topic to follow it.
How to follow Tamil Twitter Topics from your Topics menu
Go to the more icon and tap or click on Topics
A popup will appear with some options
Tap or click on Topics
If you are already following any Topics, they will appear here. You can select Tamil topics from this list.
Yasssss! Now our @Samanthaprabhu2 is a #TamilTopic on @TwitterIndia! Finally 😁 pic.twitter.com/kL8o3U2D9e
— Samantha Fans (@SamanthaPrabuFC) July 20, 2022
.@actorvijay is a #TamilTopic now on @TwitterIndia. pic.twitter.com/ODBHm3o5wP
— Actor Vijay Fans (@Actor_Vijay) July 20, 2022
Vanakkam Superfans!
Twitter just launched Tamil Topics and guess what?, CSK & MS Dhoni are #TamilTopics now on @TwitterIndia ! @msdhoni @ChennaiIPL
— WhistlePodu Army ® – CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 20, 2022
Many Twitter fan clubs met the announcement with great celebration.
