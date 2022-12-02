scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Twitter suspends Kanye’s account again on violating rules

Twitter had restored Kanye West's account before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover by Musk.

Kanye West | TwitterKanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Twitter Inc on Friday suspended Kanye West’s account again, just two months after the rapper’s account was reinstated, as his tweets violated the social media platform’s rules.

Twitter-owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Musk said “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye’s tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said “Elon Fix Kanye Please.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform’s $44 billion takeover by Musk. However, he later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 12:31:32 pm
