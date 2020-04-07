Twitter launches new ‘Stay At Home’ emoji: How to use

Twitter launches new ‘Stay At Home’ emoji; how can you use it Twitter launches new ‘Stay At Home’ emoji; how can you use it

We are currently undergoing a nationwide lockdown to help curb the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Due to which, several social media platforms have seen a huge growth in the number of daily users. Many of them like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have taken multiple steps to curb misinformation around the virus and even brought in some features to encourage people to stay at home.

Twitter has now come out with a new feature to encourage its users to stay at home and stay safe. The company is now activating its ‘Stay At Home’ emoji for people to use globally. The company in a press release stated that it currently allows users to make use of this new emoji in 10 different Indian languages as of now, which include Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Punjabi, Malyalam and more.

To use this emoji people will have to input certain hashtags in the tweets that they are posting. Here we will be listing all of the specific hashtags that you can use in English and the 10 Indian regional languages to make use of this emoji.

English:

#StayAtHome

#StayHome

#HealthyAtHome

#StayAtHomeSaveLives

Hindi:

#घरपररहें

#घरमेंरहेंस्वस्थरहें

Tamil:

வீட்டில் இரு

Marathi:

#घरीचरहा

Telugu:

#ఇంటివద్దనేఉండండి

Bengali:

#বাড়িতেথাকুন

Kannada:

#ಮನೆಯಲ್ಲೇಇರಿ

Gujarati:

#ઘરેજરહો

Odia:

#ଘରେରୁହନ୍ତୁ

Punjabi:

#ਘਰੇਰਹੋ

Malayalam:

#വീട്ടിലിരിക്കാം

Here are a few Do’s and Dont’s to follow while using Twitter during the coronavirus pandemic

In other news, Twitter has also set up a dedicated bilingual events page to provide users with verified and up-to-date facts revolving around COVID-19. The company is currently showing an information box with a link to this page on the top of its users timeline page and is urging them to refer to this page for all the facts around the coronavirus pandemic.

