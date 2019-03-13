Twitter starts testing prototype app, twttr with new features

Twitter is testing its new prototype application called “twttr” to experiment with new features aimed at making conversations on the platform easier. Earlier this week, twttr was launched for the first group of participants, who signed up to try out the prototype app.

To recall, Twitter’s codename was twttr when it was on March 21, 2006. The service took off with a message from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who wrote, “just setting up my twttr”.

The prototype will now serve as a platform for the company to experiment with new ideas and features that users might like and be eventually included in Twitter. For instance, the replies on twttr are indented based on relationships with the person who has tweeted.

The replies from the author of the original tweet will have a gray shadow, while replies from people they follow will be indicated with a blue shadow.

The sign up announcement for twttr was made on Twitter. “We want it to be easier to read, understand, and join conversations — and we’d love to know what you think. Sign up to be one of the first to try out our new prototype app, twttr. #LetsHaveAConvo,” reads a tweet by Twitter Support.

Our prototype app, twttr, launches to the first group of participants today. #LetsHaveAConvo about new features to build a better Twitter together. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 11, 2019

According to a TechCruch report, Twitter’s prototype app testing program is not for everyone, but limited to a couple of thousand of English and Japanese speakers using iPhone. The testing program is still open for users to sign up.

People will need to install the TestFlight app on their iPhone, following which Twitter will send an email invite from the app with instructions. Post completion, the twttr app will be installed on the user’s iPhone. Twitter will push out automatic updates for its prototype app.