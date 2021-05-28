scorecardresearch
Twitter Spaces now available on mobile web and desktop as well

If you have more than 600 followers on Twitter, then you can host a Space right now. Read on to know more about how you can create a Space.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
May 28, 2021 4:27:02 pm
twitter spaces, how to create twitter spaces, how to join twitter spaces, twitter spaces feature, twitter update, twitter news, twitter features, audio spacesTwitter Spaces now available, here's how you can host live audio rooms

Twitter recently introduced its audio chat rooms called Spaces, and it is now available on both the mobile and desktop browser. If you have more than 600 followers on Twitter, then you can host a Space right now. The feature is available within the app and is accessible to both Android and iOS users.

All Spaces are public and anyone can join any Space as a listener. If you create a Space or are a speaker in one of the events, then your followers will get to see it at the top of their timeline (in their Fleets). Users can also send invites to people asking them to join a Space.

You can send the link via DM or tweet the link out to your Home timeline. The microblogging site even allows you to copy the invite link and share it anywhere else.

Must Read |Twitter’s upcoming subscription feature spotted: A look at what else is coming next

How to create Twitter Spaces?

Step 1: Open Twitter on a web browser and then tap on the profile picture located in the top left corner.

Step 2: Scroll to the right until you find the ‘Spaces’ option.

Step 3: Once you find it, tap on it and choose your audio room audience. Here, you get three options to choose from, including Everyone, People you follow, or Only people you invite to speak.

Step 4: Once you have selected, you then tap on the “Start your Space” button. Twitter allows you to add as many as 10 speakers to a Space and you can even add
description of the event.

How to join Spaces?

Twitter Spaces automatically appear at the top of your Home timeline, where you see Fleets. All you need to do is tap on the profile of the person who is hosting a Space and then tap again on Join this Space.

You will then be added to that particular Space. If you wish to share your opinion, then you can ask for mic access from the host. Once you get the access, you are all set. Each Space has a link that one can also share publicly.

