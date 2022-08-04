scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Twitter Spaces might soon get a revamped look

Twitter has confirmed they will be revamping Spaces in the near future, but shared no timeframe concerning the same.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2022 1:54:07 pm
TwitterTwitter Spaces might get a revamp in the near future.

Twitter’s Spaces– the platform’s audio chatroom feature– is getting a revamp. The social media platform confirmed changes are indeed underway and that they are working on a new Twitter Spaces tab in the app itself, but did not reveal any information about the same. But some images revealed the company’s plans to group Spaces based on common interests like Music.

A report by TechCrunch suggests Spaces might also get the ‘Your Daily Digest’ treatment, which as it might you thought, will be a collection of Spaces from people you already follow or might want to listen to. While Twitter did not say the images shared by TechCrunch were fake, they pointed out that they were indeed outdated and inaccurate.

Twitter told TechCrunch that the changes reflected an ‘initial version’ of the new experience and that it might change in the coming days. While the company did say they will be announcing the changes in the near future, there is no timeframe as to if and when they will be implemented.

A couple of months ago, Twitter made it easier for those using Spaces to see information like who’s hosting and Topics being discussed on the Space bar.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:47:45 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait, says 'expected outcome was achieved'

3

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, LS adjourned

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement