Twitter Spaces might soon get a revamped look

August 4, 2022
Twitter’s Spaces– the platform’s audio chatroom feature– is getting a revamp. The social media platform confirmed changes are indeed underway and that they are working on a new Twitter Spaces tab in the app itself, but did not reveal any information about the same. But some images revealed the company’s plans to group Spaces based on common interests like Music.
A report by TechCrunch suggests Spaces might also get the ‘Your Daily Digest’ treatment, which as it might you thought, will be a collection of Spaces from people you already follow or might want to listen to. While Twitter did not say the images shared by TechCrunch were fake, they pointed out that they were indeed outdated and inaccurate.
Twitter told TechCrunch that the changes reflected an ‘initial version’ of the new experience and that it might change in the coming days. While the company did say they will be announcing the changes in the near future, there is no timeframe as to if and when they will be implemented.
A couple of months ago, Twitter made it easier for those using Spaces to see information like who’s hosting and Topics being discussed on the Space bar.



