Twitter Spaces: How to host your Space and invite other users to join

Twitter is testing out Spaces, its own implementation to take on Clubhouse, a popular Apple-only audio-discussion platform. Spaces work by creating host-moderated audio-chat rooms, where the host can control who speaks. Spaces also let users react with emojis, and is currently working on implementing automatic captions within Spaces. Here’s how you can create and join Twitter Spaces.

How to create Twitter Spaces

While any Twitter user on Android and iOS has the ability to join an existing Space, only select users have the ability to create a Twitter Space, given it is still in testing, though the company is rolling it out to more people.

If you’re one of the select few, creating a Space is really easy. To create a Space, go to your Twitter home page and long press on the ‘compose tweet’ button. This will open up a new Spaces icon next to it. Click on it to start your Space.

Alternatively, you can also tap on your profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right and tap Spaces. Twitter has revealed that it will soon bring the ability to create and join Spaces for everyone soon.

How to invite people to your Space

When starting a new Twitter Space, a host can choose who can speak. The host may allow, everyone, people you follow or only invited people to speak. Only 11 people can speak in a Space at any one given time, including the host. Note that Spaces are public and anyone can join your Space as a listener, including people who don’t follow you.

If you’re hosting a Space, you can let in listeners by DMing them the link to your Space. Alternatively, you may also share the link elsewhere or tweet it out. Listeners can also request for permission to speak in a Space. The host can then grant or revoke the ability to speak from any listener in the Space.