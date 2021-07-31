scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Twitter Spaces gets new tweet composer, search feature for Live Spaces

Twitter is releasing another update to make Twitter Spaces easier to discover and share.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 31, 2021 12:48:34 pm
Twitter, Twitter report, Twitter Trends Report, Twitter popular hashtags, Twitter latest report, Twitter category, Twitter report for marketers,If you use an Android or iOS device, you will be able to directly tweet from the Spaces page using the new composer (Image source : File)

Twitter is releasing another update to make the Spaces audio feature easier to discover and share. The company announced the same via a post on the platform. The update will allow users to directly tweet from a Live Space on Android and iOS devices. Spaces is the live audio chat feature on Twitter, designed to rival Clubhouse, and anyone with more than 600 users can host an audio talk on the platform.

The update also brings added features to the iOS app, including new ‘guest management’ controls and search features for Spaces. The latter feature is available for beta users currently. The new update fixes a few bugs as well to make Spaces more reliable.

If you use an Android or iOS device, you will be able to directly tweet from the Spaces page using the new composer which will automatically link to the audio along with the hashtags of the Space.

Twitter also states that the handle of the host of the particular Space will be automatically added to tweets sometime soon. The Twitter iOS app is getting various other features related to Spaces. The update will allow Tab Beta users to search for live and upcoming Spaces by title, hostname, and host handle on iOS.

Must Read |How ‘social audio’ is making all the noise now

The company also confirmed that all live and upcoming Spaces have become searchable. Twitter has not announced when the new search features to discover more Live Spaces will roll out to Android and desktop users. Another feature that will be available for iOS users via this update is the improved ‘guest management’ controls. What this means is that the control bar will be placed at the top of the guest management page for it to become easily accessible.

