Twitter Spaces could soon add support for web browsers

Check out how Twitter Spaces could look for web browsers. (Image Source: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong)

Twitter Spaces, the microblogging platforms’ audio-only chat room feature, will soon also be rolling out for desktops. A tweet by blogger Jane Manchun Wong has revealed how Twitter Spaces cards will look like for web browsers. Twitter Spaces has so far been tested on iOS and Android. While there is no timeline on the web browser version, we can expect the feature to enable even those without the Twitter app to join spaces easily.

Check out the tweet below.

Twitter is working on @TwitterSpaces preview cards for the web app pic.twitter.com/wDaYfEGbCO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 1, 2021

Similar audio-only platforms are also being developed by Facebook, LinkedIn, Mark Cuban’s Fireside, Slack, and Spotify. Instant messaging app Telegram already rolled out a new update with Voice Chats 2.0 that let an unlimited number of people join an audio chat.

Reports of Twitter’s own iteration of the audio-only chat rooms for desktops started surfacing after the release of Discord’s Stage Channel. Twitter is expected to roll out Spaces this month for iOS and Android, and web browser support could come soon after.

Twitter describes Spaces as a “place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community”. Like Clubhouse, the popular audio-only service currently only for iOS devices, Twitter’s audio-chat feature allows users to listen to interesting live conversations on various topics.

At present, the invite-only Clubhouse app has gained a massive fan following on iOS but it lacks an Android app. Twitter Spaces will look forward to filling that void for Android users, being a single service available for iOS, Android and web browsers.