Saturday, April 17, 2021
Twitter services were down for around 40,000 users

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform on Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.v.

By: Reuters | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2021 11:10:56 am
Twitter said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform. “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon,” the company said in a tweet that was posted at 6.21AM.

Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform on Friday night, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.v.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

As per the DownDetector website, most of the Twitter user started reporting problems just before 5:30AM IST. Some of the reports claim that there were more than 40,000 people that complained about Twitter not working.

