Twitter will let users edit a tweet up to five times

Earlier this month, Twitter introduced the much-hyped ‘Edit Tweet’ feature which lets users edit their tweets up to 30 minutes after posting. But now, it looks like the social media platform will limit the number of times users can edit the tweet.

In a report by TechCrunch, Twitter said users will only be able to edit their tweets up to five times in a time period of 30 minutes. While this might be more than enough for those trying to correct typos and wanting to add images, videos or hashtags, it looks like Twitter is taking the step so it can stop people from abusing the feature.

The company also said that after observing user behaviour, it might change the limit and the timeframe in the future. Currently, the ‘Edit Tweet’ feature is being tested and is only available to those subscribed to Twitter Blue. It went on to say that the feature will initially be available for those living in New Zealand.

Also, it should be noted that the edited tweets will have an icon, timestamp and label so users can easily see what modifications have been made to the original tweet. Twitter says it is currently enabling the feature for a handful of users to understand if and how it can be misused.

Apart from the ‘Edit Tweet’ feature, Twitter has reportedly changed the ‘share’ button to a WhatsApp icon for some Android users in India. It is interesting to note that tapping on the WhatsApp option still opens the share menu instead of WhatsApp.