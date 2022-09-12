scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Twitter will let users edit a tweet up to five times

It looks like Twitter users will currently be able to use the 'Edit Tweet' up to five times after they tweet something.

TwitterTwitter has rolled out the 'Edit Tweet' feature to select users in New Zealand.

Earlier this month, Twitter introduced the much-hyped ‘Edit Tweet’ feature which lets users edit their tweets up to 30 minutes after posting. But now, it looks like the social media platform will limit the number of times users can edit the tweet.

In a report by TechCrunch, Twitter said users will only be able to edit their tweets up to five times in a time period of 30 minutes. While this might be more than enough for those trying to correct typos and wanting to add images, videos or hashtags, it looks like Twitter is taking the step so it can stop people from abusing the feature.

The company also said that after observing user behaviour, it might change the limit and the timeframe in the future. Currently, the ‘Edit Tweet’ feature is being tested and is only available to those subscribed to Twitter Blue. It went on to say that the feature will initially be available for those living in New Zealand.

Also Read |Twitter edit button: Here’s all you need to know

Also, it should be noted that the edited tweets will have an icon, timestamp and label so users can easily see what modifications have been made to the original tweet. Twitter says it is currently enabling the feature for a handful of users to understand if and how it can be misused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Apart from the ‘Edit Tweet’ feature, Twitter has reportedly changed the ‘share’ button to a WhatsApp icon for some Android users in India. It is interesting to note that tapping on the WhatsApp option still opens the share menu instead of WhatsApp.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:00:56 pm
Next Story

Non-cognisable offence against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging ‘love jihad’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Non-cognisable offence against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Non-cognisable offence against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement