Twitter rolls out new ‘Lights Out’ dark theme for iOS users

Twitter released a new iOS update on Thursday with a new ‘Lights Out’ feature which makes the existing Dark Mode option even darker on OLED displays. The feature has been rolled out on iOS version of the app, and will come to Android later, according to a report on 9to5Mac.

The new Lights Out option is available in Settings of the Twitter iOS app. It can be used in the current Dark Mode feature and will let users adjust the intensity of this mode, depending on their preference. With this update, Twitter is providing an option of either Dim or Lights Out when turning on Dark Mode.

Twitter previously used to call its dark theme as ‘Night mode’, which will now be named ‘Dark mode’ New icons are also arriving with today’s changes, notes the report.

So how can users enabled Dark Mode on their iOS app? They have to update to the latest version of Twitter, and then to go to Settings and Privacy section in the app, followed by Display and Sound. In the Display and Sound option, users will see Dark Mode. If you turn that on, there will be two more options to choose from which are Dim and Lights out.

Dim is the current Dark Mode theme, which is more blue-grey colour scheme. Lights out however, is totally black, and emits no light because the pixels are turned off. Users just have to tick on the one they prefer.

Users can also go to Automatic dark mode, where this setting will automatically get turn on in the evening and turned off in the evening. In its tweet, the official Twitter account said that the new mode was in line with demands of users, who wanted a darker mode.

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Dark Mode is the new trend across apps and user interface given it reduces strain on the eyes by reducing the emission of blue light, which is believed to be much more harmful and also interferes with sleep pattern.

Further with the pixels all turns black, dark modes on apps also help reduce the consumption of a smartphone’s battery, which is better in the long run for users. It has been reported WhatsApp is also working on a dark mode for its app, which could launch in 2019.