Twitter rolls out changes to curb spam, bots

Twitter India has announced new details about its efforts to combat spam and automated accounts, potentially denting inauthentically bloated follower count of profiles. Instead of relying solely on user reporting, the social media company emphasised focus on machine-learning tools to proactively monitor accounts with such behaviour.

“This is an important part of our efforts to improve the health of the conversation on Twitter,” the company stated on its blog.

Last year, according to the blog, its spam policy led to removal of over 200 per cent more accounts. Last month, Twitter found almost 10 million weekly “potentially spammy or automated accounts”, it stated.

Twitter is stopping automated accounts at sign-up stage, purportedly preventing more than 50,000 spam sign-ups per day. It stated that it will now update account metrics in real time, so that Twitter’s efforts against automated behaviour are reflected in follower figures and engagement counts.

