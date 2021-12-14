Twitter reveals most tweeted, retweeted and liked sporting events in India in 2021

With 24×7 real time coverage, microblogging platform Twitter has become a go to channel for sports enthusiasts. Twitter has revealed the top tweets, related to sporting events in India. The 2021 recap looks at the most liked tweet, the most retweeted tweet.

The list is based on the number of likes and retweets that the various tweets received throughout the year, between January 1, 2021, and November 15, 2021.

Here are the most tweeted about sporting events in India in 2021.

Most retweeted

Virat Kohli’s appreciation tweet for M.S Dhoni’s match-winning play during the IPL had Twitter buzzing when Dhoni’s final-over master stroke against Delhi Capitals carried Chennai Super Kings into the season’s semi-finals.

Among the awe-struck fans was Kohli — India’s test captain himself who hailed his contemporary by calling him ‘King’ in an all-hearts appreciation Tweet. This became the most retweeted Tweet in sports this year.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Most tweeted

Tokyo 2020: The Tokyo Olympics had created a dramatic prelude to its 2021 resumption, after being postponed last year.

IPL 2021: India’s biggest T20 cricket tournament, which was played in two phases this year, captivated fans across the country by keeping them glued to their TV screens and Twitter feeds.

T20 World Cup: While Team India didn’t make it to the semi-finals, cricket fans showed their admiration by cheering for the team and players throughout the tournament on Twitter, with #T20WorldCup emerging as one of the most discussed events by fans on Twitter in India.

Paralympics: The 2021 edition of Tokyo Paralympics was quite abuzz on Twitter. All participating athletes were showered with adulation from Twitter fans as the nation came together on the service to celebrate the steadfast spirit of the Paralympics. Team India shone bright, winning a total of 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver, and six bronze, marking its best-ever performance at the Paralympic Games.

Euro 2020: Football fans were not let down as the Euro 2020 matches kept them on the edge of their seats with some nail-biting matches. The enthusiasm also resonated on Twitter as #Euro2020 was among the top five most Tweeted sporting events in India.

Top catchphrases

Led by MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings became the most tweeted about team in IPL 2021.

Subsequently, their team hashtags #WhistlePodu and #Yellove became the most Tweeted catchphrase in sports across the year.

This was followed by #PlayBold and #OneFamily — hashtags of the other two popular IPL 2021 franchisees Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians respectively. During Tokyo 2020, hashtag #Cheer4India was among the top five Tweeted catchphrases list for this year.

Top 5 most tweeted sportsperson

The most tweeted about Indian athletes featured ace skipper, Virat Kohli, followed by legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, T20, and ODI skipper Rohit Sharma, and former Indian batsman Virendra Sehwag.

It was the year of the Olympics and Indian athletes also served up a great volley of victories that won the hearts of their fans on Twitter. Badminton star PV Sindhu became the ‘most Tweeted about’ Olympian athlete on Twitter in India in 2021. Taking the second spot under the same title was gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, while the third podium finish was filled by bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia.

Meanwhile, star Indian athletes, Lovlina Borgohain and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu did not get a podium finish but made it to the top 5 most tweeted sports personalities.

Top 5 most tweeted IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings was the most tweeted about team on Twitter in 2021, followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and event runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.