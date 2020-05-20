Twitter lets you choose who can reply to your tweets, who can’t; here’s how new feature works

One of the biggest problems on Twitter is that anyone and everyone can reply or write their opinion on your tweet, including people you don’t follow or who don’t follow you. (Image: Twitter) One of the biggest problems on Twitter is that anyone and everyone can reply or write their opinion on your tweet, including people you don’t follow or who don’t follow you. (Image: Twitter)

Twitter is making it easy for users to control their tweets and avoid unwanted replies. Starting Wednesday, select Twitter users will be able to control who can respond to their tweets and who can’t. From now on, before every tweet, you’ll see three options: everyone, only people you follow and only people you mention. This one is quite similar to Facebook’s custom option for posts that allows users to select who can see their post and who can’t. The options will allow you to limit your tweet to a specific group of people and keep unwanted replies away. Everyone will be able to see these conversations though.

One of the biggest problems on Twitter is that anyone and everyone can reply or write their opinion on your tweet, including people you don’t follow or who don’t follow you. This often creates tension and argument on the platform and that makes it hard to have a meaningful conversation. The new limit reply feature will keep unnecessary tweets away and make conversations on the platform more meaningful than ever before.

Initially, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com will be able to Tweet with these settings. (Image: Twitter)

The first option is everyone, which will allow anyone on Twitter to comment on your tweet. Basically, this is similar to the present standard tweet.

Second is the ‘only people you follow’ option, which will allow only people you follow on Twitter to respond to your tweets.

The third option is ‘only people you mention’ which means only users tagged in a tweet will be able to respond to your tweet.

Tweets with the last two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be greyed out so that it’s clear for people that they can’t reply on the specific tweet. People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets.

Initially, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com will be able to Tweet with these settings. Twitter hasn’t revealed the official rollout timeline of the feature.

The social media platform is also making it easier for users to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments. Twitter believes that the new feature will allow users to have a better and healthy conversation and avoid disrespectful behaviour on the platform, which has become extremely common these days.

