Twitter restores service after global outage

Twitter service restores after global outage

Twitter suffered a global outage for a few hours but the company has confirmed that service has now been restored. The company tweeted via Twitter Support account, “And we’re all clear –– Twitter should be working as expected for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us.”

The social media platform suffered a global outage on Thursday for about an hour and a half or so. According to Bloomberg, the outage occurred from New York to Sydney.

As per The Verge, Twitter users were facing problems in sending tweets and refreshing their timelines after 5:30PM ET. It’s just after 7PM ET that the service was resumed and things turned normal.

After an hour of the outage, Twitter acknowledged the issue and said, “Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone.”

Twitter has been down for many of you and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. We had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 15, 2020

The company said, “we had some trouble with our internal systems and don’t have any evidence of a security breach or hack.”

Soon after the company announced that the issue has been fixed for most users and others should also get back to the service soon. The social media platform noted, “Most of you should be back to Tweeting. The outage was caused by a system change initiated earlier then planned, affecting most of our servers. We’re working hard to bring Twitter back to normal and expect things to be fully resolved in 1-2 hours. We appreciate your patience.”

Outage tracking website downdetector.com showed thousands of reports about problems related to Twitter down. The reports have dropped now as the service returns to normal.

