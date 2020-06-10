Twitter working to bring back ‘request verification’: How will it work?

Twitter is working to bring back account verification. (Representational image: Pixabay/FreePhotos) Twitter is working to bring back account verification. (Representational image: Pixabay/FreePhotos)

Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong shared a screenshot on Twitter showing that the social media platform is working on a new system for verifying users. Wong discovered a “request verifications” field in the “Personal information” section of Twitter’s Settings.

Verified Twitter handles have a blue tick next to their names that identify the account as authentic. It helps users on the platform find genuine accounts of their favourite celebrities and public figures. “The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic,” Twitter says on its help page.

However, Twitter paused the verification process in 2017 and has not resumed it even now. “Verification was meant to authenticate identity and voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance,” Twitter Support said in a tweet on November 9, 2017.

“We recognise that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon,” it added.

Twitter is working on “Request Verification” 👀 (I’m not Twitter employee. I’m not tech support) pic.twitter.com/ED58QsD7kM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 7, 2020

Twitter’s help page still says that its verified account program is on hold, and they are not accepting any new requests at the time.

How to request verification

As per a report by The Verge, Twitter has confirmed Wong’s tweet about a new system to verify the users but declined to comment further. There is no information on when the feature will be available or how the new request verification process will work. However, it is expected to work more or less like Instagram’s “request verification” feature.

You might have to go to Settings > Personal information > Request verification. Now you might have to enter your full name, select a category of your account, and attach a photo of your ID card. If your account is of public interest and has a fair number of followers, Twitter might consider it for verification and add a blue tick against the name.

