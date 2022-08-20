Twitter is working on a ‘verified phone number’ tag: Report

In the last couple of weeks, Twitter has managed to stay in the spotlight for all sorts of reasons. Despite the Elon Musk vs Twitter battle, the developers are working on bringing in new features. As it turns out, the social media might soon bring a ‘verified phone number’ tag on the phone numbers of verified user profiles.
According to the app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter might soon show a small label or tag that says ‘verified phone number.’ The tag will be visible under the user profile and will only show for those having a blue tick on their profile.
The researcher also revealed that Twitter might soon show ‘view count’ for each Tweet. But it is still unclear if it will be visible only to the author or everyone.
Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022
It is interesting to note that Twitter allows users to associate up to 10 accounts with a single phone number. Also, developers can now label automated accounts so users know if the post was automated or if there was a human behind it.
It looks like Twitter wants users to verify both their phone numbers and email IDs. But this might not be a good idea after a recent report by BleepingComputer revealed that a hacker was allegedly selling Twitter account data of more than 5.4 million users for just $30,000. Thankfully, Twitter has fixed the security loophole and said they will soon notify those affected by the information leak.
Recently, Twitter came under fire after voting rights experts said the social media was not doing enough to fight misinformation during midterm elections.
In other news, in the Twitter vs Elon Musk case, Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick ruled that Twitter will only have to hand over only one bot checker’s data, which happens to be the company’s fired ex-product head.
Subscriber Only Stories
Welfare schemes help in uplift of weaker sections, can’t be termed ‘freebies’: DMK to SC
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Named 'Antim' as family didn't want more daughters, she is now India's first U20 female world champion
How Web 3.0 can transform the digital ecosystem in IndiaPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Welfare schemes help in uplift of weaker sections, can’t be termed ‘freebies’: DMK to SC
Debina Bonnerjee second pregnancy: ‘Whether breastfeeding or not, you can become pregnant again within 6 to 8 weeks of giving birth’
Gujarat: First phase of Green Hydrogen plant commissioned at L&T’s Hazira complex
‘Factories of education’ causing devaluation of human resources: CJI
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not ‘imagine the impact’ of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: ‘I just pray…’
Reviews this week: Apple MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, Chromecast with Google TV and more
Delhi Police bust gang that extorted people using fake loan apps, 22 held
Want ‘permanent peace’ with India; war never an option to resolve Kashmir issue: Pak PM Sharif
Visit by Chinese ‘spy ship’: Lankan minister says India understands its situation, hopes it would not be diplomatic issue
Dobaaraa box office collection day 1: Anurag Kashyap’s film earns less than 1 crore on opening day
Haryana: 30,225 animals in eight districts infected with lumpy skin disease, 211 dead
Current Maha CM doesn’t sit at home: Fadnavis’ swipe at Uddhav