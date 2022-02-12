Twitter Outage: Twitter app, website back online after brief outage

Twitter appeared to have briefly gone down for many users across the world earlier today. The website DownDetector showed an outage for Twitter, and suggested that users had been facing issues with both the Twitter app and website.

The services are now reportedly back up for many on both the website and the app. Twitter posted a tweet citing the issue to be a ‘technical bug’ that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Check out the tweet below.

We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 11, 2022

As per DownDetector, multiple cities in India reported a complete Twitter outage at around 11pm on February 11. This included Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Chennai, among other cities.

DownDetector reported that many Twitter users faced an issue with the platform at 11pm on February 11. (Image Source: DownDetector)

While services like TweetDeck were reportedly working for some, the Twitter app and website seemed to not work completely. Affected users reported that they were not able to see tweets, or load replies to tweets that were already in their cache.

In India, this was the second mass-outage users faced as popular telecom service provider Bharti Airtel’s services went down briefly earlier on February 11. Airtel users reported not being able to use mobile data as well as Airtel broadband connections. The issue was fixed soon after people started reporting connectivity issues.