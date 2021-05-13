Twitter now shows state-specific Covid-19 updates in India

Twitter has released some state-specific COVID-19 pages in India that shows the latest tweets from people asking for SOS resources. The page also includes those tweets that are offering help. Currently, the micro-blogging site has added seven state-specific pages and the company is expected to add more in the near future.

Twitter users will be able to check COVID-19 pages of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab. The company is saying that these places are worst-affected by COVID-19.

“We are partnering with news and media organisations as well as journalists across India to bring the latest, most credible news about COVID-19 to your timeline. These diverse and trusted voices share valuable information in real-time and in multiple languages across formats like video, Twitter Moments, threads and livestreams,” Twitter said in a blogpost.

In order to curb fake news and offer users accurate information, Twitter has also launched an event page, which aggregates the latest Tweets from news organisations across the country and in multiple languages.

Developers in India have also built some creative tools and apps using the Twitter API to help people source information about medical services, oxygen, medicines, food, and more. “We’ve been working closely with developers to ensure their services are able to have the widest impact, and reach the most people while operating in compliance with Twitter’s developer policies,” the company said.

A developer named Umang Galaiya has created a tool using which you can get the latest details on beds, oxygen, Ventilator, and other resources. All you need to do is head to Covid19-twitter.in site and select your city to get the latest updates. “These tools, built using the Twitter API, make use of Twitter’s Advanced Search functionality by providing easy-to-use filters that help people navigate Tweets about COVID-19 in real-time by applying location filters or other search parameters,” the social media giant said.