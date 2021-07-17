Twitter now shows automated captions for voice tweets: All you need to know

Twitter is rolling out a new feature, which adds captions for voice tweets. The Verge reported that this feature was introduced back in June 2020 and the micro-blogging site is now releasing it for everyone.

The company introduced an automated captions feature because it was criticised by many accessibility advocates for not having captions. Now, Twitter users will start seeing captions in any voice tweet that they spot on the platform.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today. Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

Twitter will automatically generate captions in supported languages, and these are English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

“As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” Twitter’s head of global accessibility Gurpreet Kaur said in a statement.

“Though it’s still early and we know it won’t be perfect at first, it’s one of many steps we’re taking to expand and strengthen accessibility across our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service,” Gurpreet added.

The new captions feature is currently only available for iOS users. At the moment, it is unknown when it will also be made for Android users. If you want to see the captions on a tweet, then you need to tap on the CC icon, which is located on the top-right corner of the voice tweet window.

The cited source noted that the captions will only appear on new voice tweets, which basically means that all the old tweets won’t show captions. Besides, the company micro-blogging site also offers captions in Twitter Spaces.