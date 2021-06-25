Twitter ‘Tip Jar’ payments feature adds RazorPay option for India

Twitter now offers 'Tip Jar' payments feature in India: Here's everything you need to know

Twitter has partnered with homegrown fintech startup Razorpay to launch its ‘Tip Jar’ in-app payments feature in India. The feature enables creators to monetise their content and earn money from their supporters.

For now, the feature is limited to a group of users, but the company will begin a broader roll out soon. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders. The Tip Jar feature is visible in an individual’s profile.

With Tip Jar, you can choose any payment service and then you will be redirected to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose. Twitter has confirmed that it will not charge anything for sending or receiving money.

“With Tip Jar, you can select whichever payment service you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount they choose. Twitter takes no cut. It is the first of several upcoming ways for creators to monetise their content and earn money from their biggest supporters. Everyone can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android via third-party payment services,” Twitter said in a blog post.

In order to use the payment feature, you first need to enable the Tip Jar feature. It will then appear next to the Follow button on your profile page, allowing you to link to an existing account with payment providers such as PayPal, Cash App, Patreon, Bandcamp, Venmo, and Razorpay.

“By integrating Razorpay, we are hoping to provide people in India with a simple and secure way to send money as a token of appreciation or as a gift. Tip Jar is available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi and Tamil,” Twitter said.