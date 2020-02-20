Twitter now lets you thread new tweets with old ones: Here’s how it works

Earlier the users had to find their older tweets then comment on them to create a thread. Earlier the users had to find their older tweets then comment on them to create a thread.

Twitter is rolling out a new feature, which allows users to easily thread tweets together. With this change in place, you can link older tweets with newer ones at the time you are composing them. This new feature is currently available only in the mobile app and not on the desktop version.

While composing a new tweet, you will now be able to pull down to view your previous tweets. When you pick one of them, you will see a “Continue thread” button, which will allow you to thread the new tweet to the older one. With the introduction of this new feature, it will be easier for users to create topic threads from older tweets.

This new feature simplifies the process connect a new tweet with an in-progress tweet or a very old tweet.

This new feature is slowly being rolled out slowly to all users. So do not worry if it is not yet available on your device. Be patient, you will soon receive it.

Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o — Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

In other news, Twitter recently announced that it will start cracking down on deep fakes by labelling or reducing the reach of what is called “synthetic or manipulated media”. It stated that if it has a reason to believe that media shared in a tweet is altered, it will provide additional context by applying a label and by reducing the tweet’s visibility.

To do this, the platform will scan tweets using three different parameters. These include analysing if an image is substantially edited, analysing the context in which the media is shared and removing tweets that are likely to cause harm. The labelling will start from March 5.

