Twitter now lets users hide unwanted DMs

Twitter said that it will be launching a filter that is going to hide unwanted direct messages (DMs), thereby providing a new tool to prevent abuse. Twitter users who get direct messages from those users whom they don’t follow are going to get these messages routed to a secondary folder.

Advertising

In an August 16 tweet, the micro-blogging site had said, “Unwanted messages aren’t fun. So we’re testing a filter in your DM requests to keep those out of sight, out of mind.”

The new filter is aimed at spotting the messages that have spam or offensive content and tag them according to that category so that the users can decide if they really want to open and read them or not.

In its latest update to the previous tweet, the social network giant said, “We tested, and turns out filters help you cut through the noise to find gems. Who knew. So we’re rolling out this filter to everyone on iOS, Android, and web!”

We tested, and turns out filters help you cut through the noise to find gems. Who knew. So we’re rolling out this filter to everyone on iOS, Android, and web! — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 30, 2019

Advertising

The company has been under pressure to address abuse, bitter criticism and trolls on its platform which is famous for letting everyone express themselves to the internet on a realtime basis.

Also Read | WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature: Report

Earlier this year, Twitter had introduced an option for hiding replies on its tweets in some countries in a bid to promote sane and reasonable conversations. This feature provides the option of picking replies to a tweet for hiding however it does not delete them. Those replies are visible on a separate view linked to a button in the original tweet.