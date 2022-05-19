scorecardresearch
Twitter now has exclusive Spaces, only for Super Followers

Here's all you need to know about Twitter's newest feature for Super Followers.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 10:04:43 am
Twitter, twitter news, twitter super follow, twitter super followers, twitter spaces,The new feature is basically Twitter Spaces and Super Follows smashed together. (Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter has announced a new feature called exclusive Spaces that allows users to host special Spaces that can only be joined by paid followers, or Super Followers. The feature will be a new way for user accounts with Super Followers to further incentivise Super Following them by hosting exclusive Spaces.

Twitter has said that the feature has begun rolling out to all creators with Super Followers. Check out the tweet below.

The new feature is basically Twitter Spaces and Super Follows smashed together, something the animation in the tweet above also suggests.

Note that the feature is separate from the Ticketed Spaces feature, that allows creators to charge ticket prices for individual Spaces, which can be accessed by anyone who pays for a ticket, similar to how a real-life session would work.

Also Read |Elon Musk can’t easily give Twitter the boot over bots

The new exclusive Spaces feature is more targeted at Super Followers, who until now, had only one advantage over regular followers and that is exclusive tweets. Now they will also have dedicated Spaces that only Super Followers can attend, allowing creators to host a smaller, more personal Space if he/she wishes to.

Further, promoting their exclusive Spaces could become another way for creators to attract more Super Follows.

