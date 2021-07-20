Twitter’s beta version now allows you to log in with Google Account

Twitter is now allowing users to log in using a linked Google account. This basically means that those who are creating a new account will be able to sign up with the existing details without entering basic information, such as name and email address. This will make it easier for users to log in from any device as one won’t be required to enter the password.

This feature is currently available for those who are using the latest beta version of Twitter, as per a report by 9to5Mac. It is currently unknown when the same feature will be available for the stable version. But, the microblogging site is soon expected to allow all Android users to sign in via a Google account when accessing the Twitter app via any Android device.

For iOS, the company is reportedly working on a similar type of feature for Apple users. If you already have an existing Twitter account that utilizes your Google Account email, then it will simply login without requiring the password entry step — provided that account is currently logged in on your Android device.

If you currently have a Twitter account that is already linked to a Google account, then you will be able to sign in right now. But, this is only possible if your Gmail account is already signed in on the Android device.

The option to sign in via a Google account is currently visible on 9.3.0-beta.04 Twitter beta version. If you want this feature and don’t want to wait for the stable update, then you can enrol in the Twitter Beta channel through the Google Play Store.