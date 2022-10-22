Twitter shows new icons for iOS, Android and web: Here’s what’s new

In the last couple of years, Twitter developers have been constantly working on adding new features and improving the existing ones. The social media platform has also undergone several visual changes, with the last one coming in August last year.

Following last year’s redesign, the company recently unveiled a new icon set via its Twitter Design account stating it will continue the visual evolution on a developed core set of principles. Twitter said that its ‘goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible.’

If we compare the old and the new icon sets, the newer ones look slightly cleaner with the border thickness increased. According to a report by The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said that they will be rolling out the new icon set over the coming days for Android, iOS and web users. Unfortunately, there is no timeline as to when it will be available.

The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible. pic.twitter.com/vXphgv4pCK — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) October 21, 2022

Apart from the recently introduced Edit button, Twitter added the ability to combine videos, GIFs and photos in a single tweet, control who can mention you in tweets and added a new horizontal bar where users will be able to find full-screen short video clips based on their likes and interests.

In other news, Twitter employees continue to deal with uncertainty as reports of mass layoffs continue to circulate amidst the platform’s acquisition by Elon Musk.