Twitter sets new API access rules after removing 143,000 apps between April and June

Twitter has revised its API rules for developers, that will require app owners to request for access to APIs. Twitter has revised its API rules for developers, that will require app owners to request for access to APIs.

Twitter has revised its API rules for developers and will now require them to request access. The new rules have been announced by the micro-blogging platform after it revealed that it had blocked over 143,000 apps between April and June for violating its policies. Under the modified API access rules, developers would need to go through the latest new account application process to obtain access.

The latest move from Twitter to crack down on malicious apps ensures that for every new app, developers register for API access through the Twitter Developer portal. Existing app owners will be able to manage their product through apps.twitter.com, which could be retired in place of the new portal.

Developers will need to register complete details of their app to ensure API access, and under the new rules, they must notify Twitter of any changes in its use of APIs, or the need for additional services. Newly-registered developers will not be allowed to sign up more than 10 apps for these services.

Also read:Twitter suspended 58 million accounts between October and December 2017

Also, new apps will be bound to Twitter API limits on interactions, unless they are granted increased access. Currently, developers who sign up afresh will be limited to 300 tweets and retweets every 3 hours, as well as 1,000 likes, 1,000 follows, and 15,000 direct messages per day.

As Twitter continues to review its API rules, it will allow users to report suspected violations of API policy. Through the ‘Report a Bad app’ option in the Help Desk, users can seek to get apps checked for their API behaviour.

Recently, the company had also revealed that 58 million accounts had been suspended between October and December last year.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd