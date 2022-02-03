Twitter may soon let you write longer ‘Articles’ with new feature

Twitter has been known for its signature character limit of 280 characters. However, it seems the platform is now looking at adding a new feature that will let users write long format text without the character limit.

Frequent Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong has hinted at the app bringing in a new feature called “Twitter Articles” which will allow the long format writing. A screenshot Wong attached in her tweet also suggests that Articles will get its own dedicated tab in the main Twitter window similar to Spaces or Explore, but this too remains to be confirmed.

Also Read | India seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news

Not much is known about the Articles feature as of right now. The feature is currently not available to users right now and the platform has said anything on the inclusion of a long-format feature just yet. It is also possible that the feature never makes it to the stable release channel.

Twitter is working on “Twitter Articles” and the ability to create one within Twitter Possibility a new longform format on Twitter pic.twitter.com/Srk3E6R5sz — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 2, 2022

It would be refreshing to see the platform offer some way for users to write longer format text. For now, users who want to go past the 280 character limit need to chain multiple tweets to create what’s called a thread.

Other expected features

In other news, Twitter is set to add a number of features to the micro-blogging platform in the near future. This includes Twitter Flock, the app’s implementation Instagram’s ‘close friends’ feature that will allow certain tweets to be visible to a small group of selected people.

The app is also reportedly testing a new search bar for the Home tab, along with a quote tweet feature that will allow you to quote tweet a post with a reaction.