scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Must Read

Twitter may soon let you write longer ‘Articles’ with new feature

Twitter could soon allow users to go beyond 280 characters via a new 'Articles' feature. Read all about it here.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 3, 2022 4:00:08 pm
Twitter, twitter news, twitter features, twitter articles,Here's all we know about Twitter's new 'Articles' feature so far. (File)

Twitter has been known for its signature character limit of 280 characters. However, it seems the platform is now looking at adding a new feature that will let users write long format text without the character limit.

Frequent Twitter tipster Jane Manchun Wong has hinted at the app bringing in a new feature called “Twitter Articles” which will allow the long format writing. A screenshot Wong attached in her tweet also suggests that Articles will get its own dedicated tab in the main Twitter window similar to Spaces or Explore, but this too remains to be confirmed.

Also Read |India seeks tougher action from US tech giants on fake news

Not much is known about the Articles feature as of right now. The feature is currently not available to users right now and the platform has said anything on the inclusion of a long-format feature just yet. It is also possible that the feature never makes it to the stable release channel.

It would be refreshing to see the platform offer some way for users to write longer format text. For now, users who want to go past the 280 character limit need to chain multiple tweets to create what’s called a thread.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Other expected features

In other news, Twitter is set to add a number of features to the micro-blogging platform in the near future. This includes Twitter Flock, the app’s implementation Instagram’s ‘close friends’ feature that will allow certain tweets to be visible to a small group of selected people.

The app is also reportedly testing a new search bar for the Home tab, along with a quote tweet feature that will allow you to quote tweet a post with a reaction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement