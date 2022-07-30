scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Twitter may soon enable adding photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet

The feature is currently in testing and hence, available to very few users for now.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 30, 2022 12:23:38 pm
twitter, twitter news, twitter features,Twitter currently allows users to attach only up to four photos or videos or GIFs at a time. (Image Source: Reuters)

Twitter lets you do more than type 280 characters. Users can also attach GIFs and photos in their tweets. However, the micro-blogging platform would limit users to stick to one type of media in tweets. So if you attached a photo, you could add more photos, but not another form of media. Now, Twitter is working on changing this.

A new leak by Twitter tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) suggests that the platform is working on the ability to attach photos, videos and GIFs in the same tweet. Check it out below.

The feature is currently in testing and hence, available to very few users for now. Should it be well-received, we will likely soon see the ability roll out to everyone with an update. However, note that the new ability still sticks to the limit of four elements, so while you can now attach multiple media together, you’re still limited to four pictures/videos/GIFs.

Also Read |Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for October 17

“We’re seeing people have more visual conversations on Twitter and are using images, GIFS and videos to make these conversations more exciting. With this test we’re hoping to learn how people combine these different media formats to express themselves more creatively on Twitter beyond 280 characters,” Twitter said in statement to TechCrunch. 

The addition will be a welcome change for users who want to post multiple media, especially photos and videos together. The only workaround right now for users who wanted to share both together was to turn a single tweet into a thread and attach photos in one tweet and videos in another.

