Twitter makes it easier to sign in or create an account

Twitter now displays the “Sign up with Google” option, which makes it easier to sign in. If you already have a Twitter account that utilizes your Google Account email, then it will simply login without requiring the password entry step — provided that account is currently logged in on your Android device.

Twitter says that “it wanted to make it easier to sign in to your Twitter account using login info from your Google Account or Apple ID no need to remember extra passwords.”

So now those who are creating a new account will be able to sign up with the existing details without entering basic information, such as name and email address. This will make it easier for users to log in from any device as one won’t be required to enter the password.

Additionally, those who are creating an account with the Google ID, Twitter will use the same profile picture that is being used in your Google account. Users will get an option to change the profile picture.

All the Twitter users can sign in with Google using their iOS, and Android devices. The web version of the app also allows you to log in using the Google account. However, the Apple sign-in is currently only available on Apple devices. The company is also soon expected to add support for the web support for the same.

Currently, you will not be able to unlink the Google or Apple account on mobile after linking them to Twitter. “Currently disconnecting from Google is available only on the web. We are working to build out this functionality on iOS and Android,” the company said.