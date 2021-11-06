Twitter makes it easier for users to listen to Spaces without an account

Twitter is making it easier for users to listen to Spaces. The company has announced via its official Twitter handle that the users who don’t have a Twitter account will now also be able to listen to Spaces. The host can now just share direct links to their Spaces with others, and the individual can then attend the virtual debate session via the Web without logging into Twitter.

The new feature could be useful to many as there are people who still don’t have a Twitter account and miss out on some of the interesting online audio sessions. However, the users who don’t have a Twitter account won’t be able to participate in the audio broadcast. The latest feature only allows people to listen to audio sessions.

People who do not have an account on Twitter can also hear out it on the Web version without logging in to the platform. To recall, the social media giant recently rolled out the support Spaces for Android and iOS users to host live audio sessions.

Besides, Twitter is also working on one more feature, which will likely help improve the experience of users. The social media platform has reportedly added a new search button on profile pages, which makes it easier for users to search for some tweets from a specific user on Twitter.