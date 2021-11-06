scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 06, 2021
MUST READ

Twitter makes it easier for users to listen to Spaces without an account

The new feature could be useful to many as there are people who still don't have a Twitter account and miss out on some of the interesting online audio sessions.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 6, 2021 12:02:48 pm
twitter, twitter update, twitter spaces, twitter news, twitter audio space, how to use twitter without account, how to use spaces with account, twitter account, twitter tips, twitter tricksTwitter makes it easier for users to listen to Spaces without an account (Image source: Twitter)

Twitter is making it easier for users to listen to Spaces. The company has announced via its official Twitter handle that the users who don’t have a Twitter account will now also be able to listen to Spaces. The host can now just share direct links to their Spaces with others, and the individual can then attend the virtual debate session via the Web without logging into Twitter.

The new feature could be useful to many as there are people who still don’t have a Twitter account and miss out on some of the interesting online audio sessions. However, the users who don’t have a Twitter account won’t be able to participate in the audio broadcast. The latest feature only allows people to listen to audio sessions.

People who do not have an account on Twitter can also hear out it on the Web version without logging in to the platform. To recall, the social media giant recently rolled out the support Spaces for Android and iOS users to host live audio sessions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Instagram brings back Twitter Cards, will let links get a small preview

Besides, Twitter is also working on one more feature, which will likely help improve the experience of users. The social media platform has reportedly added a new search button on profile pages, which makes it easier for users to search for some tweets from a specific user on Twitter.

This is feature might be useful to many as there are times when people are looking for some old tweets that are relevant in a situation. The new feature was first spotted by Matt Navarra, who is a social media consultant.

The feature was made available to a few users. But, XDA Developers has reported that Twitter has rolled out the search button for a broader number of users on the iOS version.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 06: Latest News

Advertisement