Twitter Lite app launched in India along with 20 other countries with a bunch of interesting features

Twitter today announced the launch of its Twitter Lite app in 21 countries including India. The app is now available in over 45 countries and helps users save on data while using the app, similar to Facebook Lite and YouTube Go. While at the same time the company is also running a promotional campaign for the app on the occasion of the 72nd Indian Independence Day. People can follow #IndiaIndependenceDay to see whats happening in India and the world on this Independence Day.

The Twitter Lite app minimises data usage needs and helps users on slower networks get the tweets quickly. Additionally, due to the app being minimal it has a much smaller footprint of 3MB. Twitter Lite was first introduced as a mobile web browser experience and was then slowly rolled out as an app on the Google Play Store.

The app comes with the functionality of bookmarking tweets to read at a later date, using the offline mode, get push notifications, creating threads, and using the night mode.

Twitter has also made a Red Fort emoji for users tweeting with hashtags #IndependenceDayIndia or #IndiaIndependenceDay or #स्वतंत्रतादिवस or #சுதந்திரதினம் or #ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರ್ಯದಿನ or #ਸੁਤੰਤਰਤਾਦਿਵਸ or #स्वातंत्र्यदिन or #സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനം or #స్వాతంత్ర్యదినోత్సవం or #ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତାଦିବସ. The emoji will stay live on the platform until August 19. Twitter said, “The Red Fort emoji signifies the historical site where the Prime Minister hoists the flag and delivers his speech from every year on the Independence Day.”

